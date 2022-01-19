MLB: John Lester announced his retirement after 16 seasons

Wednesday, 12 January 2022. 09:02

CHICAGO – John Lester, a lasting Southpaw who has won three World Series in his 16-year career, has announced his retirement.

Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, ends his career with a 200-117 record and 3.66 era in 452 games, including 451 starts. He compiled an era of 2.51 in 26 games and was also the most reliable pitcher in the playoffs.

The six-foot-four athlete helped the Boston Red Sox win the championship in 2007 and 2013, and in 2016 was part of the Chicago Cups’ first World Series title in 108 years.

Lester said ESPN It was physically difficult for him to keep himself in excellent condition. He did not want to wait until someone other than himself told him that he could not do the job anymore.

A second-round pick for the Red Sox until 2002, he established himself in the Majors in 2006 and has been called up to the All-Star Game five times.

His first major league season was cut short after he was diagnosed with a rare type of lymphoma. After chemotherapy, he returned to MLB in 2007.

He scored his 200th victory in the St. Louis Cardinals uniform, with a 5-2 victory over Milwaukee Brewers on September 20.