Home Economy According to Blackrock’s boss, the green economy is more a question of profit than “Wokisme”.

According to Blackrock’s boss, the green economy is more a question of profit than “Wokisme”.

Jan 19, 2022 0 Comments
BFM Business

In his annual letter to business leaders, the boss of the world’s largest asset manager made it clear: “We focus on sustainability not because we are environmentalists, but because we are employers.”

“Capitalism is not about politics.” His Annual letter to business leaders, The boss of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, explains why the green economy is exploding.

Government pressure, climate emergency? “We focus on sustainability not because we are environmentalists, but because we are employers,” said Larry Fink.

And Hammer: “This is not a social or ideological project. This is not voodoo, this is capitalism.”

A way for the financier to clarify things when his company is undergoing a major green change. According to many charities, including the highly influential Sierra Club, there are not enough good intentions.

“While we welcome the clear progress BlackRock has made in its directorial strategy and transparency, it has not yet moved fast enough to make a real impact on the worsening climate crisis,” he explained. His campaign manager was Ben Cushing last year.

There are assets worth Rs 10 lakh crore

Today, the manager does not want to put all the polluting activities behind him. “Excluding investment from the entire sector (…) will not bring the world to net zero,” explains Larry Fink, who refuses to withdraw from the oil and gas companies altogether.

According to the quarterly and annual results released by the US company on Friday, the volume of assets managed by BlackRock reached a record high of over $ 10 trillion by the end of 2021.

See also  Acquisition under the Entrepreneurship Banner in the United States

The group’s turnover for its part was shown to be close to the analysts’ estimates. It reached $ 5.1 billion in the last quarter of 2021 and $ 19.4 billion for the year as a whole.

Thomas Le Roy Journalist BFM Business

You May Also Like

Franck Riester en visite dans l'usine Mars Petcare ce lundi (Loiret)

Mars Petcare of America is making a huge investment and job creation at its Lloyd factory

BFM Business

4 billion euros for this new version of Choose France

Health. Epstein-Barr virus may be the cause of multiple sclerosis, according to an American study

Health. Epstein-Barr virus may be the cause of multiple sclerosis, according to an American study

5 useful tips to make better use of Google

5 useful tips to make better use of Google

SpaceX publishes some of the most successful photos of its space carpool

SpaceX publishes some of the most successful photos of its space carpool

The Pfizer CEO says the vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant, will be available in March

The Pfizer CEO says the vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant, will be available in March

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *