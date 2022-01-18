Home World USA – Thousands of flights canceled around the world

Jan 18, 2022 0 Comments
Thousands of flights to the United States were canceled today, and more than 100,000 homes and shops were left without electricity after hitting the East Coast, and are now moving to New England and Canada, where more than 30 centimeters of snow will fall, meteorologists said.

According to Reuters, more than 2,200 flights have been canceled or delayed, and at least 128,000 homes and businesses are without electricity from Georgia to the Maine website PowerOutageUs.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled in the United States on Sunday. The National Weather Service has forecast 20-30 centimeters of snow in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, while the storm is moving towards Quebec and Ontario in Canada.

The first snowfall in four years in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the Voice of America (VOA), today is a holiday dedicated to civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. Authorities in eastern America are urging citizens not to go outside on icy roads.

In North Carolina, media reports say two people have died after losing control of a vehicle in snow-covered areas.

Traffic was light at Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and in other cities due to snow and poor visibility. One-third of flights were canceled at Canada’s busiest Toronto airport.

“The storm is not over. Storm warnings have been issued for New England, New York and western Ohio and Pennsylvania. “Extreme winds of up to 104 kilometers per hour were forecast across the coast of New England, from Massachusetts to Maine,” the US National Weather Service said.

