The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

After Cincinnati and Buffalo on Saturday, the San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams qualify for the second round of the NFL Play-Offs on Sunday. They easily kicked out the Arizona Cardinals (34-11) at home on Monday, especially thanks to their excellent defense.
A quarter later, Arizona actually recorded a profit of… -1 yards. In total, Kyler Murray, his quarterback, was limited to 137 yards and made two interceptions. Cornerback David Longall returned one to touch down. Between them, Chase Edmunds and James Connor, two Cardinals runners, were able to produce only 47 yards.
First playoff win for Stafford
In the attack, Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles QB, with 202 yards, scored on just 13 passes and two more DDs (for Odel Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp). Stafford also hit the run touchdown. After 13 NFL seasons, he won his first playoff game.
With this Arizona began to bang a season (seven wins in the first seven games) and then very irregular (four wins in 10 games). In the second round of the play-offs, the Los Angeles Rams face Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (9pm French time).