Home Sports The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

Jan 18, 2022 0 Comments
The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

After Cincinnati and Buffalo on Saturday, the San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams qualify for the second round of the NFL Play-Offs on Sunday. They easily kicked out the Arizona Cardinals (34-11) at home on Monday, especially thanks to their excellent defense.

A quarter later, Arizona actually recorded a profit of… -1 yards. In total, Kyler Murray, his quarterback, was limited to 137 yards and made two interceptions. Cornerback David Longall returned one to touch down. Between them, Chase Edmunds and James Connor, two Cardinals runners, were able to produce only 47 yards.

First playoff win for Stafford

In the attack, Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles QB, with 202 yards, scored on just 13 passes and two more DDs (for Odel Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp). Stafford also hit the run touchdown. After 13 NFL seasons, he won his first playoff game.

With this Arizona began to bang a season (seven wins in the first seven games) and then very irregular (four wins in 10 games). In the second round of the play-offs, the Los Angeles Rams face Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (9pm French time).

See also  How the basketball star and the police improved the lives of the children of New York

You May Also Like

Corey Seager avec les Dodgers

MLB’s big contract passion is set to break the record

MLB Summary: Alex Rodriguez can get his own division

MLB Summary: Alex Rodriguez can get his own division

Les légendes NBA Michael Jordan, Larry Bird et Magic Johnson lors d'un shooting photo orchestré par Team USA avant les Jeux olympiques de 1992

Michael Jordan has always refused to talk about magic and the bird

NFL: 49ers can oppose the Cowboys

NFL: 49ers can oppose the Cowboys

NFL: The 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs

NFL: The 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs

MLB Training Camp | Referee Tanya Millat may finally go to Florida

MLB Training Camp | Referee Tanya Millat may finally go to Florida

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *