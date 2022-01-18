Home Top News Shell transforms a service station into a charging center in London

Shell transforms a service station into a charging center in London

Jan 18, 2022 0 Comments
Shell

The famous oil tanker shell has transformed the service station in London into a full-fledged fast charging station.

Change is happening. Then Wholesale station in La Defense On the outskirts of Paris, throwing a stone into a pool is Shell’s method: the famous oil company has turned a service station into a full-fledged charging station.

It was in the Fulham district of London that Shell decided to bring the entire pole dedicated to recharging electric cars off the ground. Like other centers of this type, this station also offers a number of services such as lounge, dining area and Wi-Fi. Indicates that the shell infrastructure has undergone a number of changes. Starting with wooden structures covered with photovoltaic panels and double glazed windows with high insulating power.

Maximum power for shell terminals is 175 kW

As part of its configuration agreement with Australian manufacturer Tritium, the tanker has installed nine high-speed charging stations. These deliver a maximum of 175 kW of power, which includes most of the DC charging power provided by current electric cars.

According to Shell’s strategy, other stations of this type should see the light of day soon, as he has promised to set up 5,000 stations across the UK by 2025.

See also  Dmitry Stushuk: Who was the deadly fitness influencer who claimed it was not Covid 19 - and his ex-wife Sofia Stushuk said

You May Also Like

Breaking down Lewis Hamilton’s Radio Silence and Whether He Will Return to F1

fossiles Australie

Spectacular fossils have been discovered in Australia

Canada, Argentina and Australia are subject to revocation of travel restrictions

Canada, Argentina and Australia are subject to revocation of travel restrictions

Are you a London Underground or a Paris Metro person?

Are you a London Underground or a Paris Metro person?

The United States and Canada were hit by a winter storm

The United States and Canada were hit by a winter storm

Leftists are campaigning in a scattered order, is the epidemic seen from Australia and has the epidemic started?

Leftists are campaigning in a scattered order, is the epidemic seen from Australia and has the epidemic started?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *