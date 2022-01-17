Weather: Rain is expected in the southern half and the central plateau

“Our region is under the influence of hot and humid winds coming from the north, causing uncomfortable conditions,” the Vacoas Meteorological Station said in a statement issued Monday morning.

If the weather is good, it will not be so in the afternoon. The sky will be overcast with rain especially in the southern and central plateaus of the island. “Thundershowers will be moderate at times. There will be fog in some areas, ”the meteorological service warned.

Silence in the evening. After a few showers at altitude, the weather will be fine overnight.

The maximum temperature averages 2 degrees Celsius and about 29 degrees Celsius at high altitudes and varies from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius along the coast.

The minimum temperature in the central plateau varies from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius and in the coastal areas from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The wind is blowing at a speed of 15 km per hour from the north.

About 1.50 m southwest of sea rocks.



Practical advice

The public is advised:

– In times of storms, avoid shelter in the plains, escape from the sea and under trees, and stay in shelters.

– Be very careful on the roads due to reduced visibility.