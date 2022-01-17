True original Hasselblad camera, 2K AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Live photos and specifications from the Oppo Find X5 Pro

Sources have released the first live photos of the new flagship smartphone Oppo Find X5 Pro, which will be the best model in the new line. This includes the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Lite, and the presentation will take place in March of this year.

Photos posted on the Chinese website show the front and back of the device while it is on. Images do not show the top and bottom of the phone, so it is not clear what solution was used for the front camera. The model number CPH2305 shown in the photo states that this is the universal version of the smartphone, which was previously found in the databases of various controllers.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro gets a display with curved edges. On the back of the device is a custom shaped camera module powered by Mauritius. Oppo and Hasselblad branding is in the bottom right corner of the back of the phone.

Last year, OnePlus teamed up with Hasselblad to develop the OnePlus 9 camera. OnePlus merged with Oppo in mid-2021. As a result, Oppo’s new flagships will also receive cameras tuned by Hasselblatt.

The leak indicates that the Oppo Find X5 Pro features a 2K resolution AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz upgrade rate. The front camera Sony IMX709 has a resolution of 32 megapixels. The main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 are also installed.

The smartphone will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 5000 mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device comes with 12GB of RAM, 3GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of flash memory, as well as ColorOS 12.1.