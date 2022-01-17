The French Parliament approves the vaccination permit and regulates the social life of those who have not been vaccinated

The French parliament this Sunday approved a bill to introduce a vaccine pass in the final vote, which the government wants to implement as soon as possible in the face of a resurgence of the Covit-19 epidemic.

With 215 votes against 58, 7 abstained.

Socialist representatives want to send legislation to the Constitutional Court, which will continue to examine possible violations of “fundamental freedoms”, which will delay the passage of the law for several days.

This Saturday night, the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament, voted on the bill, although it had several disagreements with the National Assembly, which had the last word.

Sunday’s referendum put an end to two weeks of particularly tumultuous legislative process, interrupted by episodes of political storm created by President Emmanuel Macron.

The Vaccine Pass is an attempt by the French government to impose large social restrictions on people who do not want to be vaccinated against Covit-19 and to force about five million people to be vaccinated.

The law replaced the previous health passport (vaccine or negative test), using one exclusively on the basis of a vaccine containing three or two doses of the vaccine with a certificate of recovery after Covid 19 infection in the last six months.

The French government wants the law to come into force this week and will help control the current epidemic with the Ómicron variant, which has recorded statistics in the order of 300,000 cases daily in France.

“With the vaccine passport, France is equipping itself with a new tool to protect its citizens,” said Olivier Véran, the French health minister who took part in the discussions in recent days, as he tested positive last Thursday.

The new law will impose new restrictions, that is, only citizens with a complete vaccination schedule of three doses or two doses who have been certified for the disease for the past six months or who have been medically exempt from the vaccine will be allowed. Enter cultural sites such as theaters, theaters or museums.

This applies to access to large shopping centers, cafes, bars, restaurants and sports venues, as well as access to medium and long distance public transport.

The National Assembly reaffirmed the principle removed by the Senate that companies in questionable areas could request photographic identification with persons suspected of having a document other than their own.

Those caught with a false immunization passport will also face an increase in fines of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to ,000 75,000 for possessing multiple forged documents.

However, a “pardon” is granted if the person caught is vaccinated within 30 days.

The new procedure only applies to people 16 years of age and older. Between the ages of 12 and 15, a previous health passport will suffice.

For children between the ages of 5 and 11, if there are differences of opinion between parents regarding vaccination, the approval of one of the parents will be sufficient to decide on the vaccine.

Until now, the health passport provided, in addition to the vaccine, can now access the places and services that have been removed by the latest negative test. Option now deleted.

According to official figures, about 4.9 million French people who are eligible for the vaccine are denied protection, or 7.3% (approximately 67 million) of the French population.

According to the latest data from the French Ministry of Health, 31.6 million third-dose vaccines have been administered so far.

The current Health Passport for those with only two doses expires seven months after taking the second dose.

Under the program, about 560,000 passports will not be valid this Saturday, although many in the group have not been vaccinated in the meantime or have been recently infected.