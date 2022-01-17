Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the Galaxy S21 series has had modest results compared to expectations: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Mobile Phones



According to a study cited on international technology platforms, Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the South Korean company’s expectations for 2021 are very promising for what they will achieve by the end of this year.

I extracted some information from the report:

⁇ 300 million smartphones made by Samsung in 2021 (240 million in own factories and the rest by partner companies such as Wintech or Huaqin);

⁇ The Galaxy S21 series had 25 million units as part of it, Galaxy S20 (It was a tough time – there was a strong lock at the beginning of the epidemic, I would say things have calmed down in the meantime). Earlier generations of the S series had reached 35-40 million units, and the Galaxy S21 series no longer had to deal with the internal competition created by the Note series device;

⁇ The bulk of sales were generated by the A and M series. Nothing is mentioned about the Flip and Fold series, although other sources discuss the million units last year but there are still optimistic expectations for 2022;

Samsung aims to deliver 334 million units by 2022, 285 million units domestically and the rest by partner companies.

Why did Samsung perform so badly on the Galaxy S21 series?

Many explanations can be found, some simple.

Covid 19 epidemic strikes country (Vietnam) where Samsung makes smartphones;

Crisis created by lack of components.

Of course, we can also talk about the moderate demand for premium smartphones with Android.