Home Technology Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the Galaxy S21 series has had modest results compared to expectations: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the Galaxy S21 series has had modest results compared to expectations: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Jan 17, 2022 0 Comments
Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the Galaxy S21 series has had modest results compared to expectations: Gadget.ro - Hi-tech lifestyle
Mobile Phones

According to a study cited on international technology platforms, Samsung has produced more than 300 million smartphones by 2021, and the South Korean company’s expectations for 2021 are very promising for what they will achieve by the end of this year.

I extracted some information from the report:

300 million smartphones made by Samsung in 2021 (240 million in own factories and the rest by partner companies such as Wintech or Huaqin);

The Galaxy S21 series had 25 million units as part of it, Galaxy S20 (It was a tough time – there was a strong lock at the beginning of the epidemic, I would say things have calmed down in the meantime). Earlier generations of the S series had reached 35-40 million units, and the Galaxy S21 series no longer had to deal with the internal competition created by the Note series device;

The bulk of sales were generated by the A and M series. Nothing is mentioned about the Flip and Fold series, although other sources discuss the million units last year but there are still optimistic expectations for 2022;

Samsung aims to deliver 334 million units by 2022, 285 million units domestically and the rest by partner companies.

Why did Samsung perform so badly on the Galaxy S21 series?

Many explanations can be found, some simple.

  • Covid 19 epidemic strikes country (Vietnam) where Samsung makes smartphones;
  • Crisis created by lack of components.

Of course, we can also talk about the moderate demand for premium smartphones with Android.

See also  Google Maps unveils its biggest update in decades. Here is what is new
Source: GSMarena.com

About the author

Emil Dragota

Co-founder of GADGET.ro; He is interested in mobile technology and writes reviews for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras and videos, and various gadgets. Use the Samsung GALAXY Note20 Ultra, Canon 70D for site reviews and photos taken with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar III gaming notebook. He prefers civilized arguments based on arguments.

You May Also Like

Live boot is coming on Android smartphones!

Live boot is coming on Android smartphones!

How many times a day do you charge your smartphone?

How many times a day do you charge your smartphone?

WhatsApp: Did you add a number to your address book and it did not appear in your contacts? Here is the solution | Technology

WhatsApp: Did you add a number to your address book and it did not appear in your contacts? Here is the solution | Technology

Despite being positive for COVID-19, medical staff in the Czech Republic are allowed to go to work

Despite being positive for COVID-19, medical staff in the Czech Republic are allowed to go to work

Egypt .. Accused of beating Essam El-Hadari’s daughter reveals details of the incident

Узнайте, какие приложения на вашем Xiaomi потребляют больше всего данных

Any Xiaomi smartphone apps use more mobile data

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *