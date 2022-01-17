NFL: The 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs

Sunday, January 16, 2022. 4:15 p.m.

RDS and RDS Direct will host a playoff game between the 49ers and the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the first round of the playoffs.

49 players took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Pierre Versailles’ pre-match analysis:

One of the most stressful matches of the 1st round, this match between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will feature another team despite the NFL-high +14 turnover (34 turnover rates) and 10-7. Record, giving the ball to the opponent 24 times, for a modest difference of -4.

Immediately, it scares me to San Francisco. This is far from ideal, with a turnover generous group coming to the home of a club betting on more opportunistic defense. The first question I ask is: Can 49 players defend the ball well? If the answer is yes, they are likely to surprise Arlington. After all, they have not sold in five games and their record is the oldest. Even though they were once reversed, their record is better at 3-1.

Notice that what I have just exposed is a two-edged sword. On the contrary, one wonders what would happen if Dallas failed to show his usual opportunism. It’s a defensive unit that gives up a lot of yards and, more often than not, saves it tomorrow with “splash plays”. I refer here to interceptions, excuses and barriers to loss. This year, when the Cowboys did not have those games, it often led to losses.

On the other hand, the biggest challenge for cowboys defense is controlling the 49ers’ game performance through flow. With attractive and varied gameplay, the miners will often knock down opponents before handing the ball over to the quarterback. Their settings and movements may be dizzy in front of the throw-in. It will always be a headache if the competitor does not look at the safety corner and fix it.

When I look at the Eagles’ reserves (even their reserves) gaining 94 yards on the ground against Dallas in the 18th week, I think the 190 yards allowed in the back of the Denver Broncos in the 9th week, the run defense is vulnerable and the gap waiting for it to be exploited.

The sequence for Kyle Schnahan’s creation can not be clear: we run, turn the 3rd downs properly, stack the games to control possession time, and make sure the ball quickly leaves Jimmy Carpolo’s hands. In short, everything puts pressure on the cowboys to counter their main strength, thus setting a trap for his opponents.

On the attacking side, Dallas should also play on the field. When Nick Posa, Arik Armstead and Orton Key find themselves ready to attack Doug Prescott, it becomes necessary if the attack becomes one dimension. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard must bring Christ to the plant, or Prescott will be tested. Realizing that contribution, the Cowboys can do some damage through the air because the Niners’ secondary is not entirely terrible; This is one of their most important weaknesses.

The Cowboys’ final record was 12-5, and half of their victories were dominated by the National East Division (6-0). Against the rest of the Guttell circuit, it is much less stable at 6-5. This is not a preconceived notion and makes me believe that this conflict is not good. With Thibaut Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and company a tough team of niners with a ground game you’ve never seen.

* Comments collected by Maxim Desrose