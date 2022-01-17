Home Sports NFL: 49ers can oppose the Cowboys

NFL: 49ers can oppose the Cowboys

Jan 17, 2022 0 Comments
NFL: 49ers can oppose the Cowboys

And so onMMAIRE

Arlington, Texas – Depo Samuel and San Francisco 49ers advanced to the playoffs after a frantic final against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have to wait a long time at the playoffs.

Receiver Samuel took the ball 26 yards out to touch down the game following a Prescott interception, and 49 players survived Sunday’s late drive by the Cowboys to win 23-17.

Prescott decided to run … time is up!

The Cowboys got one last chance with 32 seconds left when the 49ers found themselves on the 41-yard line. Prescott slipped fast into midfield, hoping to get to the final with 14 seconds left on the clock.

However, from 24 runs, the Cowboys failed to play the ball before the last seconds. Shortly afterwards, referee Alex Kemp announced that the game was well over.

Head coach Mike McCarthy noted that the clash between Prescott and officer Ramon George slowed down the Cowboys and a referee on the touchline assured that the game would be reviewed.

“I have information that he’s going to reconsider the game,” McCarthy said. That we were going to add time to the game .. Then, a few moments later, they left the field. ⁇

“I thought they would put it off for a second. Then I heard the screams of the crowd and saw the officers running out. I do not know what happened,” Prescott said minutes after the match.

With 13 points ahead in the fourth quarter, 49 players broke Jimmy Caropolo’s intercepted pass. Prescott grabbed the middle finger and cut the 49ers lead to a touchdown, giving them a chance to take the lead with a change.

See also  CB McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players Association

However, below the fourth, Prescott made a pass outside Cedric Wilson’s boundary, allowing 49 players to recapture within two minutes. 49 players failed to finish the full time and cleared the ball – which led to a dramatic end of the game.

The 49ers (11-7) will play against Green Bay in the second round of the playoffs and need another look at the National Convention finals.

“It lasted a whole day, really,” Caropolo said of the game’s final series. Fierce fighting in a crazy environment here. I mean, the fans were very serious. That’s all we thought the party would happen. It was fun. ⁇

The non-existent Cowboys Series (12-6) in the National Conference Finals will be extended for the 27th year.

“I am very disappointed for our supporters. They deserve this win and they deserve to see us go further, ”said Jerry Jones, general manager and team owner after another disappointment.

Prescott completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 passing yards. Caropollo, whose future is uncertain with 49 players after the season, found himself taking 17 of 25 passes for 172 yards through the air.

Prescott decided to run … time is up!

Prescott gives the impression of an accurate bass life from Dallas

Deepo Samuel drove immensely

Prescott refuses to give up

You May Also Like

NFL: The 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs

NFL: The 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs

MLB Training Camp | Referee Tanya Millat may finally go to Florida

MLB Training Camp | Referee Tanya Millat may finally go to Florida

Seiya Suzuki confirms plans to play in MLB in 2022

Seiya Suzuki confirms plans to play in MLB in 2022

Steelers: Juju Smith-Schuster's surprise return against leaders (NFL)

Steelers: Juju Smith-Schuster’s surprise return against leaders (NFL)

NBA Isiah Thomas vs Michael Jordan

“If he helps you win, he will tear your heart out and step on it.”

MLB: Melkie Cabrera and Travis Snyder have announced their retirement

MLB: Melkie Cabrera and Travis Snyder have announced their retirement

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *