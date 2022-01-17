Experts warn against using social networks in the workplace – UNIAN

According to a recent survey, most small business owners are aware that using social media in the workplace threatens their cyber security.

International developer of antivirus software – ESET experts say what rules should be followed when using social networking sites in the workplace to avoid leaking corporate data.

“For many, posting their daily activities on social media has become an integral part of their daily lives, including posts about their work. This poses a variety of risks that can affect you and your employer. They realize that their use of social media threatens their cyber security.

To minimize potential risks, ESET experts advise users to be aware of the policies of the company they work for, carefully access various programs, and not to publish too much work information before accessing social networks from work tools.

Company policy

At ESET, employees often refer to the company they work for to promote their brand or their own profile, however, this can often do more harm than good, and sometimes violate some of the company’s internal rules.

“Before posting information about your job or employer, you should first read the rules for using social media in the workplace. If there is nothing or you do not understand what you can do and what you should not do, you should talk to a human representative. .

Safe use of programs

Although employers allow employees to use corporate devices for personal purposes, ESET emphasizes that this does not mean that they can be disposed of at will.

The company and executives must ensure that there are strong security solutions and an effective strategy for responding to attacks, but at the same time, it is the responsibility of employees to update equipment every time such a demand arises.

Employees should also be aware of common scams they may encounter on social media. Visiting suspicious sites that compromise company-owned equipment can lead to layoffs.

Beware of various social media scams, including phishing attacks and dangerous links, to prevent ransomware and other threats from attacking corporate systems.

In addition, employees need to understand that all of their activities on social networks can be verified and made available to the computer administrators of the companies they work for.

“Remember, corporate devices are controlled by your company executives and connected to the network so they can track your many activities,” the company added.

Disclosure of information

According to ESET, sharing multiple workplace photos can compromise a company’s physical safety. In addition, cybercriminals can use information about an employee in disguise to steal personal data.

To minimize these risks, experts recommend restricting and restricting content posted on social media in the workplace and check your social media settings: Not all posts are available to everyone, so it is worth restricting access to users you may not know or trust.

Photos from the workplace

Also, ESET warns that photos from the workplace may accidentally contain confidential information, so you should be especially careful in publishing them.

“At your desk may be documents related to the employer’s intellectual property or company secrets, your login credentials in a sticky note, or confidential customer data on your computer screen.

UNIAN previously reported that about 300,000 new cyber threats are detected daily in Ukraine for information security. At the same time, it is very difficult to detect malicious hackers; Companies can only perform minute-by-minute surveillance to identify cyber threats.

