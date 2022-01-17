‘Big’ winter storm hits eastern America: Millions of Americans seek refuge

Millions of Americans took refuge in a ‘major winter storm’ on Sunday, according to meteorological services, with its share of snow and ice hitting eastern America, causing at least 235,000 people to be cut off from electricity. Most of the storm is expected to occur in the evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that “a major winter storm will hit the eastern United States between Sunday and Monday,” indicating that up to 30 centimeters of snow could cover parts of southeastern Tennessee and Georgia. In Vermont and New York State, northeast, with strong winds and frost.

Winds could reach hurricanes off the Atlantic coast, the NWS warned.

Already traffic has been severely affected. Thousands of flights have been canceled in North Carolina and part of the Interstate I95 has been closed.

Motorists have been warned of “dangerous road conditions” and high traffic warnings from Arkansas (south) to Maine (northeast).

About 2,900 domestic or international flights were canceled and about 2,400 delayed on Sunday afternoon, according to the FlightAware website.

According to PowerOutage.us, about 235,000 people in the Southeast have no authority, including more than 150,000 in the Carolinas.

According to the American media, the winter weather warning is affecting more than 80 million people.

The NWS estimates the storm will reach eastern Canada on Tuesday.

© AFP

© AFP

© AFP

© AFP

© AFP