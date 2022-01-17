Home Top News ‘Big’ winter storm hits eastern America: Millions of Americans seek refuge

Jan 17, 2022
Millions of Americans took refuge in a ‘major winter storm’ on Sunday, according to meteorological services, with its share of snow and ice hitting eastern America, causing at least 235,000 people to be cut off from electricity. Most of the storm is expected to occur in the evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that “a major winter storm will hit the eastern United States between Sunday and Monday,” indicating that up to 30 centimeters of snow could cover parts of southeastern Tennessee and Georgia. In Vermont and New York State, northeast, with strong winds and frost.

Winds could reach hurricanes off the Atlantic coast, the NWS warned.

