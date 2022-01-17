29th Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival

The 29th Fantastic Film Festival takes place from January 26 to 30, 2022 in Gerard Marr, Vosz, under the leadership of actress Julie Cayet. Live with France Bleu Lorraine.

Surrounded by the peaks of Vosjin, the shores of the lake are once again hosting the International Fantastic Film Festival. The 29th edition explores the wonder as a zone of paths and lights, a way of questioning a world in which it has become unreal. See you at Gérardmer from Wednesday 26th to Sunday 30th January 2022!

This year the festival committee has chosen Actress and director Julie Kayate chairs the film jury. Accompanying him are Alexandre Aja, Sullivan Brahim (actress), Valerie Doncelli (filmmaker), Melanie Dudes (actress), Bertrand Montego (director), Gregory Mantel (theater actor) and Pascal-Alex Vincent (director, writer, editor).

As guests of honor, two great names in science fiction cinema and fantastic jokes full of zombies: Nicholas Meyer, American screenwriter and director (“It’s Tomorrow”, “The Next Day”, “Star Trek II: Khan’s Anger”) and Edgar Wright, English filmmaker (“The Last Pub Before the End of the World”, “In Soho Last Night”, “Shawn of the Dead”).

Live from the Bleu Lorraine Festival in France

Véronique Lorre meets cast at Fantastic Film Festival and is live from Gérardmer for France Bleu Lorraine. Visit our branch:

Thursday, January 27 at 9:15 a.m., 4:45 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.

Friday, January 28 from 9 am to 12:08 pm and from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm.

Saturday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Practical information

