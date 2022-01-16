WhatsApp: Did you add a number to your address book and it did not appear in your contacts? Here is the solution | Technology

If someone adds a new phone number to the smartphone address book, stay tuned Android The iOS, Share Until the other person downloads it, it will usually recognize it automatically Application Instant message. However, there are times when this does not happen and new contacts do not appear in the contact list. What to do in these cases? Here we show it to you.

As described by the portal L Android Libre, which specializes in technology, this problem usually occurs to users who do not update. Share Continue; That is, they downloaded the application Game Store The App Store They did not download the new version. Fortunately, this problem is very easy to fix, you just need to follow these steps:

How to sync your contact list with WhatsApp?

1. Sign in Game Store The App Store And update Share

2. Enter the instant messaging app and Press the green button It is in the lower right corner

3. Your contact list will appear. All you have to do is press Three dot icon (Top right corner)

4. A short list of options will be displayed. Select To update

5. After a few seconds, Share Update the contact list and it will show what you just added.

What if it still does not appear?

If the person you added to your address book does not appear in your contact list yet Share, There are two options. First, you made a mistake while saving his number, and second he did not have an account on the application. To verify the latter, you must perform the following steps:

1. Access Settings Select the application and option Invite friends

3. You will find all the people who do not have an account in your address book Share

4. Find new contact there. By pressing your name, the application will attempt to send an SMS with the download link Share.

WhatsApp Tricks

Recover accidentally deleted dialog

If you delete for some reason a Conversation From Share With Photos Y Videos Most importantly, you need to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The Trick A secret known to some, it only works if the user is present Share One did Backup From Application Instant message. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review it Video For more details.

How to cover ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is one Trick The secret Share, Some users know this, it lets you hide ‘Realism‘And this’WritingTo your friends who contacted you on the instant messaging app.

If you want to know this miracle Trick The secret Share, It will allow you ‘Invisible‘, Do not hesitate to check the following Video, Which quickly became a trend on social networks, especially Web light.

Thick, sloping and underlined

Some users Share They know that Application It allows you to keep some texts bold, italic and underlined, to highlight these messages and in this way let others know that they are important.

Note that this functionality is available to all users Share, Not just for those who have Android, But for those who have IPhone. If you want to know how to thicken, slope or underline, check out the following Video.

View status without knowing your contacts

Do you want to see any story Share Undetected? The application is a simple one Trick This allows us to spy on your friends or partner’s positions without them knowing and it works for both Android How IPhone.

Very few users know this, but to get it, you do not need to install any additional application, you just need to enter Share To be later Settings . Disable the receipt read there.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

Share Provided a significant improvement over its ‘Pixar-in-Picture’ (PiP) tool, making it easier to watch videos Web light No need to leave the app, that is, from the same dialog chats.

This novelty Share It has come to Android users that they can play videos continuously Web light With a floating window when you switch to another chat or leave the site and access other applications.

How do you place music in your states?

Share Is a Processor Used for instant message sharing Photos, Videos Execute it Video calls. But that’s not all, there is also a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages 24 hours a day.

Thanks for the ‘trick’ shared by a user Web light, We can place in both states Share Ours songs Favorites. If you want to know how to do it, do not hesitate to review the following video which will cause a stir on the networks.