Tsunami warning issued for West Coast, Chile and Japan

In the United States, a tsunami alert was issued for the western coast of Hawaii, which has already been hit by “minor flooding.” The National Weather Service recommends “leaving beaches, harbors and marinas” in the affected areas, noting that the U.S. Hawaiian Islands did not cause damage and that “only minor ones” were affected by the flood.

The states of California, Oregon and Washington may be affected, with Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia referring to the NWS.

The Met Office warned that “the main expected damage is strong currents and flooding of beaches and low-lying areas.”

In Tonga, people were evacuated from the tsunami following a volcanic eruption

Who can save the Tongan Islands from people fleeing high on Saturday to escape the tsunami caused by the spectacular eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’bai volcano that alerted the US, Chile and Japan to the tsunami alert.

Shot footage taken from space showed the moment of the eruption, where the volcano released smoke and ash clouds, as well as the wave immediately kicking into the sea.

© AFP

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano is one of the uninhabited islands of Tonga, 65 km from the country’s capital Nuku’alofa, where the eruption caused a 1.20m tsunami on Friday, the Australian Meteorological Office said.

The previous tsunami did not exceed 30 cm. The warning was also removed as the volcano erupted again.

“It’s a big explosion,” Mere Taufa, a resident of the house at the time, told the Stuff news site.

“The ground shook, the whole house shook. It was coming in waves. My brother thought bombs would explode near our house,” he said.

A few minutes later, water invaded their house and she saw the wall of a nearby house collapse.

The expelled king

“We knew immediately that it was a tsunami and this water flowed into the house. You could hear the screams all over and everyone started running to the high ground,” he added.

King Tubo VI of Tonga was evicted from the royal palace of Nuku’aloba and taken to a villa not far from the coast.

The eruption lasted eight minutes, and Fiji officials said they heard “distant thunder-like noises” off the Fiji Islands 800 km away.

They warned residents to shut off the water supply to protect them from acid rain or ash.

Victorina Kyova of the Tonga Public Utilities Commission called on the people to “stay away from all threatened areas, beaches, reefs and all flat beaches.”

Authorities have advised the entire population to stay indoors as much as possible and wear masks if they have to go outside and to protect all water supplies there.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Fiji and Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

Australian authorities have warned people around Sydney and New South Wales to “get out of the water and stay away from the water’s edge”.

In Chile, the National Emergency Office warned of a possible “small tsunami” of Easter Island and other Chilean archipelagos.

As a precautionary measure, the Juan Fernண்டndez archipelago has been asked to evacuate coastal areas prone to small tsunami after a volcanic eruption on the islands of San Felix, Easter Island and Chile. , “Said Onmi.