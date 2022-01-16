Home Top News Tsunami warning issued for West Coast, Chile and Japan

In the United States, a tsunami alert was issued for the western coast of Hawaii, which has already been hit by “minor flooding.” The National Weather Service recommends “leaving beaches, harbors and marinas” in the affected areas, noting that the U.S. Hawaiian Islands did not cause damage and that “only minor ones” were affected by the flood.

The states of California, Oregon and Washington may be affected, with Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia referring to the NWS.

