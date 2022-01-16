Home World Putin spokesman: Outcome of diplomatic consultations with US and Europe ‘trouble’ | Abroad

Putin spokesman: Outcome of diplomatic consultations with US and Europe ‘trouble’ | Abroad

Jan 16, 2022 0 Comments
Putin spokesman: Outcome of diplomatic consultations with US and Europe 'trouble' | Abroad

“We have reached some agreement, but in general we can say that we are on a completely different path. It is not good, it is disturbing,” Peskov said on the CNN program. Fareed Zakaria GPS, Which will air on Sundays, but its transcript has already been released.

Several diplomatic meetings took place between the ambassadors of the Russian and US governments last week. Consultations were also held with European representatives. The Russians are demanding essential security guarantees to alleviate the situation. These include the withdrawal of NATO troops from Eastern Europe and the promise that Ukraine will never be part of a military alliance. NATO refuses to accept such a promise.

The United States is concerned about Russian forces near the Ukrainian border. There are fears of a raid, and Russia has no plans. But according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Russia is “actively working to create a pretext for a possible test.” White House spokesman Zhen Zaki said that if the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place, it could begin “from mid-January to mid-February.”

See also  Colombians will not pay to use their cell phone in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru

You May Also Like

A giant volcano erupts in the Pacific Ocean and a shock wave is felt in the Baltic region

A giant volcano erupts in the Pacific Ocean and a shock wave is felt in the Baltic region

Djokovic, manager's affidavit: "My mistake, sorry"

Djokovic, manager’s affidavit: “My mistake, sorry”

Tribune de Genève

Cyber ​​Attack – There are “hints” of Russian involvement in Ukraine

North Stream 2: The Germans split

North Stream 2: The Germans split

Wyland, a German EU politician, redesigned his office

Wyland, a German EU politician, redesigned his office

US condemns FARC $ 36 million for kidnapping Ingrid Betancourt

US condemns FARC $ 36 million for kidnapping Ingrid Betancourt

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *