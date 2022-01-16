Putin spokesman: Outcome of diplomatic consultations with US and Europe ‘trouble’ | Abroad

“We have reached some agreement, but in general we can say that we are on a completely different path. It is not good, it is disturbing,” Peskov said on the CNN program. Fareed Zakaria GPS, Which will air on Sundays, but its transcript has already been released.

Several diplomatic meetings took place between the ambassadors of the Russian and US governments last week. Consultations were also held with European representatives. The Russians are demanding essential security guarantees to alleviate the situation. These include the withdrawal of NATO troops from Eastern Europe and the promise that Ukraine will never be part of a military alliance. NATO refuses to accept such a promise.