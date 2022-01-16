Luke Blob was crowned Australian Road Champion at the age of 21

Crowned last year’s Australian time trial champion, Luke Blob won the National Road title in Pune on Sunday and began his first professional season with the Enios Grenadiers, who recruited him last summer.
At just 21 years old, Blob – who was unable to defend the title on Thursday – he was in touch – and saw Rohan Dennis win there, reached a good number in the road race: he was left alone thirty kilometers away from the group. , He returned to the last fleeing James Whelan, who dropped him on the final ascent of Mount Puninyong and won alone.
“I could not have asked for a better start. At the end the young runner responded. I was very disappointed to miss the time, but to win an online race is even better, it’s huge. ⁇ So he will wear the jersey of the Australian champion this year, which will be his first tour of the world.
A versatile rider, initially classified as an excellent rider, but with obvious potential in short climbs, trained on the flop track; British creation dreams of creating using its qualities “World Class Racer”, Inoos racing director Rod Ellingworth promises.