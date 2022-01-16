Home Top News Luke Blob was crowned Australian Road Champion at the age of 21

Luke Blob was crowned Australian Road Champion at the age of 21

Jan 16, 2022 0 Comments
Luke Blob was crowned Australian Road Champion at the age of 21

Crowned last year’s Australian time trial champion, Luke Blob won the National Road title in Pune on Sunday and began his first professional season with the Enios Grenadiers, who recruited him last summer.

At just 21 years old, Blob – who was unable to defend the title on Thursday – he was in touch – and saw Rohan Dennis win there, reached a good number in the road race: he was left alone thirty kilometers away from the group. , He returned to the last fleeing James Whelan, who dropped him on the final ascent of Mount Puninyong and won alone.

“I could not have asked for a better start. At the end the young runner responded. I was very disappointed to miss the time, but to win an online race is even better, it’s huge. ⁇ So he will wear the jersey of the Australian champion this year, which will be his first tour of the world.

A versatile rider, initially classified as an excellent rider, but with obvious potential in short climbs, trained on the flop track; British creation dreams of creating using its qualities “World Class Racer”, Inoos racing director Rod Ellingworth promises.

See also  Australia: Slow down the disappearance of coral at all costs

You May Also Like

China appears to support 'digital dictatorship' in Latin America - Eurasia Review

China appears to support ‘digital dictatorship’ in Latin America – Eurasia Review

Novak Djokovic, who failed in court, was expelled from Australia

Novak Djokovic, who failed in court, was expelled from Australia

There is no compelling reason or isolation when returning to France

There is no compelling reason or isolation when returning to France

Tsunami warning issued for West Coast, Chile and Japan

Tsunami warning issued for West Coast, Chile and Japan

Eruption in Tonga - Tsunami hits Japanese archipelago, US and Chile are on alert

Eruption in Tonga – Tsunami hits Japanese archipelago, US and Chile are on alert

Celine Dion canceled the end of her North American tour

Celine Dion canceled the end of her North American tour

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *