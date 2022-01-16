Home Technology Live boot is coming on Android smartphones!

Live boot is coming on Android smartphones!

Jan 16, 2022 0 Comments
Live boot is coming on Android smartphones!

PostmarketOS One of the most reliable alternatives is a Ubuntu Touch. It is a Linux distribution for smartphones Complete open source Focuses on privacy and security. Starting with the latest computer update, a very interesting new functionality is available: The Direct launch on smartphone Android.

postmarketOS, on Android!

Thanks to the live boot, it is now possible to launch Dystro on your smartphone without installing anything. To proceed, connect the smartphone to the computer Unlocked The phone’s boot loader. I“Transferred” to PostMarketOS kernel RAM memory When the whole computer is on the computer and reads directly via USB. This way, you can try Dystro Without affecting the pre-installed Android system in any way On the smartphone (however, the phone should always be connected to the computer). Once the phone is turned off and the cable is disconnected from the computer, the smartphone will automatically restart on Android. This feature is clearly very important and allows anyone with some practical skills to try postmarketOS.

Some more details

Let’s try to get a little more technology and understand how this system works. First, you need to know that the activity is baptized “Network Startup” (Or netboot) and has been in development for about a year. Here’s how it works:

See also

  • A small script is included pmbootstrap It creates one nbd The server that takes care of loading the computer image
  • When you run boot From the host PC to the Android smartphone (connected to the PC via USB), the latter receives a command (fastboot boot) This forces the boot loader to download the kernel image to RAM without flashing
  • At this point initfs Starting service nbd And the computer image comes via USB
  • The image is loaded and we proceed with the boot
See also  The steel tone update of Ballwood 76 initially slows down after Patch locks Xbox players out of the game
Postmarketos is the live launch of the Android smartphone
Startup is over!

Additional information on this process is available Who.

You May Also Like

How many times a day do you charge your smartphone?

How many times a day do you charge your smartphone?

WhatsApp: Did you add a number to your address book and it did not appear in your contacts? Here is the solution | Technology

WhatsApp: Did you add a number to your address book and it did not appear in your contacts? Here is the solution | Technology

Despite being positive for COVID-19, medical staff in the Czech Republic are allowed to go to work

Despite being positive for COVID-19, medical staff in the Czech Republic are allowed to go to work

Egypt .. Accused of beating Essam El-Hadari’s daughter reveals details of the incident

Узнайте, какие приложения на вашем Xiaomi потребляют больше всего данных

Any Xiaomi smartphone apps use more mobile data

s-somnath

ISRO leader Somnath in Alappuzha … Malayalees proud to remember Somnath | ISRO | S Somnath | Space | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *