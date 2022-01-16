How often do you charge your smartphone? Are you one of those kids who only has the privilege of going once every two days or do you feel like spending your life with a USB cable?

It’s okay to charge your phone once a day … it’s starting to do twice! Autonomy Smartphones From one person to another, it may not be the most important thing or the central object in choosing his device.

It depends on your job, for example whether you are in the office or out all day. Travel time to work, if spent on transportation, apparently weighs more in balance.

The load weighs more and more

We should also take into account the fact that in recent years, more and more brands are offering even faster, faster charging. We have to admit that there are some experiences where the phone battery goes from 0 to 100% within 10 minutes.

Also, we see more and more of it when evaluating the autonomy of smartphones, charging speed has become a criterion that we have been increasingly taking into account for a few months. Frontroid.

The most difficult element we notice is undoubtedly an accumulator life. In fact, we usually have phones on hand for one to three weeks. So it is difficult to know whether it is necessary to go through the recharging box frequently after one or two years of use. Really, who doesn’t have a slightly tired smartphone that needs to be charged multiple times a day because there is nothing better?

How many times a day do you charge your smartphone?

For these reasons, we would like to know your charging experience in early 2022. How many times a day do you need to plug a USB cable or Lightning port into your mobile? Tell us in our poll for the week.

