He cancels the end of his tour for health reasons

Jan 16, 2022 0 Comments
Quebec superstar Celine Dion announced on Saturday that she was canceling her North American tour of her garage tour due to persistent health issues.

“I will be very happy when my health returns. The epidemic is behind us and I will be back on stage,” he said.

“I hope to be ready to go back on stage now, but I find I have to be more patient,” the star lamented on Twitter.

The singer, whose performances have been postponed due to an epidemic, had already canceled scheduled performances in Las Vegas between November 2021 and February 2022. He resumed his tour of Denver on March 9 and was scheduled to perform in fifteen American cities. April 22.

The performances have now been canceled as the singer, who suffers from “severe and persistent muscle cramps”, is recovering well and is preventing her from performing on stage, saying “it takes longer than she expected”. Its structure is mentioned in a press release.

Performances are planned for the European part of the garage tour. They are set to launch on May 25 in Birmingham, England. “I will be very happy when I’m healthy again. The epidemic is behind us. I’m going back on stage,” Diva said.

