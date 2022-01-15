Home Entertainment TV presenter drops Trump’s ‘favorite channel’

TV presenter drops Trump’s ‘favorite channel’

Jan 15, 2022 0 Comments
TV presenter drops Trump's 'favorite channel'

Leading distributors of One America News (OAN) have refused to renew their contract with the conservative network, sparking a celebration of liberals online.

One America News (OAN), a conservative television channel often described as a favorite of former US President Donald Trump, is set to be dropped by its satellite operator following an internal review.

DirecTV, which carries OAN on Channel 347, has told Herring Network, the network’s parent company, that it will not carry OAN or sister entertainment channel AWE after the current contract expires in April.

“Following regular internal review, we have informed Herring Networks that we do not expect to enter into a new contract when our current contract expires.” DirecTV said in a statement to Bloomberg News on Friday.

This decision will undoubtedly be a blow to OAN, which will not be one of the largest satellite TV operators in the United States and will continue to broadcast on other national providers, including Verizon FiOS.

It is not clear why DirecTV is severing its partnership with OAN, and will continue to provide Career Newsmax – another conservative channel described as Trump’s favorite.

Liberal political organizations on Friday celebrated the announcement with the controversial anti-Trump “Lincoln Plan.” Call Cancel “A great victory for democracy.”

“It simply came to our notice then. The margin network will not only be removed from the millions of homes that use DirecTV as a television provider, but will also have a severe impact on its revenue. Weigh In Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media correspondent, others called for DirecTV to broadcast Newsmax and Fox News.

Meanwhile, journalist Sameera Khan was critical “Audit,” At the same time the Conservatives called for the carrier to be ignored.

Not all messages on the site express the view of the site, but we send this message automatically and translate it through the programming technology on the site, not from the human editor.

See also  After the United States, the "black widow" sets out to capture France

You May Also Like

The 'Squid Game' series makes history at the SAG Awards

The ‘Squid Game’ series makes history at the SAG Awards

loop logo

Ten films in competition to scare visitors to the festival in Gérardmer

Denzel Washington returned to the third mission

Denzel Washington returned to the third mission

The White Lotus, Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot ... Everything We Already Know

The White Lotus, Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot … Everything We Already Know

Jimmy Kimmel a dû gérer en direct le fameux «envelope-gate» de 2017 lorsque La La Land avait été annoncé par erreur Oscar du meilleur film.

The Oscars 2022 are aspiring for a Master of Ceremonies

voici les nommés à in this premier edition of music! / News :: Cinezik.fr

voici les nommés à in this premier edition of music! / News :: Cinezik.fr

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *