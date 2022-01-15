TV presenter drops Trump’s ‘favorite channel’

Leading distributors of One America News (OAN) have refused to renew their contract with the conservative network, sparking a celebration of liberals online.

One America News (OAN), a conservative television channel often described as a favorite of former US President Donald Trump, is set to be dropped by its satellite operator following an internal review.

DirecTV, which carries OAN on Channel 347, has told Herring Network, the network’s parent company, that it will not carry OAN or sister entertainment channel AWE after the current contract expires in April.

“Following regular internal review, we have informed Herring Networks that we do not expect to enter into a new contract when our current contract expires.” DirecTV said in a statement to Bloomberg News on Friday.

This decision will undoubtedly be a blow to OAN, which will not be one of the largest satellite TV operators in the United States and will continue to broadcast on other national providers, including Verizon FiOS.

It is not clear why DirecTV is severing its partnership with OAN, and will continue to provide Career Newsmax – another conservative channel described as Trump’s favorite.

Liberal political organizations on Friday celebrated the announcement with the controversial anti-Trump “Lincoln Plan.” Call Cancel “A great victory for democracy.”

Breaking: DirecTV has announced that it will drop the One America News (OAN) network, which was a major blow to Trump, a tool to provoke a murderous uprising and brainwash millions of conservatives into believing Trump’s big lie. RT if you support the director’s decision! – Occupy Democrats (ccOccupyDemocrats) January 15, 2022

This can be very exciting news and a sign of things to come. Cable companies are just as guilty as the network of spreading counter-terrorism, VoxX conspiracies and health misinformation. – Sleeping Giants (slpng_giants) January 15, 2022

“It simply came to our notice then. The margin network will not only be removed from the millions of homes that use DirecTV as a television provider, but will also have a severe impact on its revenue. Weigh In Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media correspondent, others called for DirecTV to broadcast Newsmax and Fox News.

This is a start. Now they have to drop Fox News & Newsmax. – Dana (@darbiso) January 15, 2022

Now do Fox News and News Max. – Call me Mom January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, journalist Sameera Khan was critical “Audit,” At the same time the Conservatives called for the carrier to be ignored.

This is really censorship. https://t.co/OHHPcYKRHf – Sameera Khan (SameeraKhan) January 15, 2022

Ignore directives – cut them out. Pick them up and drop them off. They selected the pages https://t.co/yQEyFbKsoe – ஜாக் போசோபீக் 🇺🇸 (ackJackPosobiec) January 15, 2022