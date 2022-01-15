Home Top News The US Congress has ordered an inquiry into the assassination of the Haitian president

Jan 15, 2022 0 Comments
The law, passed by the Senate on Thursday night, gives the State Department three months to release a report to provide a “detailed explanation” of the circumstances surrounding the assassination.

The report should also examine whether there was any interference in the official investigation into the assassination of the President and whether any of its perpetrators may have been hired by the US government in the past.

