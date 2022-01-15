The ‘Squid Game’ series makes history at the SAG Awards

“Squid Game” continues to write its name in history. The Korean series presented by Netflix at the Screen Actors Guild Awards has received a number of nominations. The first for the non-English speaking series, underscores the American platform Variety.

The creation of Hwang Dong-hyuk has been cited four times in the list of nominees for the SAG Awards 2022, organized by the Most Influential Union of American Film and Television Actors. Squid Game was nominated for Best Actor for a Drama Series with Heir, The Handmaid’s Tale, Yellowstone and The Morning Show.

Comedian Jung Ho-yon faces Sarah Snook (heir), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), and Elizabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale) for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Lee Jung-jay will compete for Best Actor in a Drama Series against Jeremy Strong (Heir), Brian Cox (Heir), Kieran Kalkin (Heir), and Billy Grudob (The Morning Show). Squid Game, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will compete in the Best Stunt Team in a Drama Series category against the Mayor of Easttown, Loki and Cobra Guy.

Already viewed 2 billion hours on netflix

These nominations for the SAG Awards apparently pleased Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game. “Since we released the squid game, we have experienced many amazing events. But these nominations in the four categories of the SAG Awards are one of the most surprising and happy moments we have ever had. I’m happy to thank every actor who worked on Squid Game, “he said. Variety.

As a reminder, the Squid Game Series – expected to win at the next Emmy Awards – has surpassed 2 billion hours of views on Netflix worldwide, a complete achievement for the platform. I ordered Seasons 2 and 3.