North Stream 2: The Germans split

North Stream 2: The Germans split

Link the Russian-German Nortstream 2 gas pipeline project to the Ukrainian geopolitical file? The German government, which unites the Social Democrats (SPD), the Liberal Democrats (FDP) and the Ecologists (Alliance 90 / The Greens), cannot speak with one voice on this issue.
“We should not practice [Nord Stream 2] In the conflict, German Defense Minister Kristin Lambrecht (SPD) announced on RBB radio on Thursday, “Tensions between the West and Russia around Ukraine have intensified over the past few months.” […] Rather than making connections with projects that have nothing to do with this conflict, ”the government member continued, quoting AFP.
However, if there is an “increase” in Ukraine, the popular gas pipeline will not be approved for operation, said her colleague in the Foreign Office, Annalena Barbach, on December 12 – according to the same source, shared by Economy and Climate Minister Robert Hebeck from Alliance 90 / Leswerts. (SPF),
According to President Olaf Scholes, he made vague comments on the matter, threatening to have consequences for Nord Stream 2 in the event of a Russian occupation of Ukraine … before declaring the gas pipeline project a completely “private project”.
Currently, Nordstream 2 is awaiting certification from the German Energy Regulator. An anticipation arises in the context of strong tensions between the West and Russia: Washington, Kiev and some of their allies accuse Russia of considering an invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow formally denies.
In order to reduce these tensions on the European continent, Russia, for its part, submitted draft agreements to the United States and NATO in mid-December, including a key proposal of the Atlantic Alliance, a pledge not to extend too far east. Accepted by Westerners to this day.

