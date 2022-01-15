MLB: Melkie Cabrera and Travis Snyder have announced their retirement

Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. 1:35 p.m.

Outfielder Melki Cabrera has announced his retirement from the MLB after a 15-year career.

The 37-year-old Dominican has averaged over 285, 1,923 wins, 144 home runs and 854 RBIs.

Cabrera played two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 and 2014, with 19 home runs and 103 RBIs in 227 games.293.

He also played for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cabrera appeared in his only season with the Giants at the 2012 All-Star Game, batting 346 before being suspended for 50 games for doping.

He ended his career in 2019 in a Pirates uniform.

Another former Blue Jays, Travis Snyder, has announced his retirement after eight years of life.

Snyder, 34, last played for Pittsburgh in major leagues on February 2, 2015. He spent last season with Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A subsidiary in Quinnet and scored 174 off 138 ad-bats with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Snyder was Blue Jaze’s 14th pick in the 2006 entry draft. He scored .244 with 54 homers and 212 RBI with Toronto (2008-12), Pittsburgh (2012-15) and Baltimore (2015).