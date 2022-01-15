Home World Cyber ​​Attack – There are “hints” of Russian involvement in Ukraine

Jan 15, 2022 0 Comments
Several Ukrainian ministries were the victims of a massive cyber attack on Friday. The government has promised to have elements related to Russia.

The website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was not available all day.

Ukraine said on Friday that there were “preliminary clues” about the possible involvement of Russian intelligence services in a massive cyber attack against several of its ministries.

“The Ukrainian security service has received preliminary indications that groups of hackers associated with the Russian secret service may be behind today’s massive cyber attack,” a ministry spokesman wrote on Twitter.

According to the Security Service (SBU), overnight attacks from Thursday to Friday targeted a total of 70 government websites. Ten of these sites are subject to “unauthorized interference”, the SBU added, ensuring that “their content has not been altered and no personal data leaks have occurred”.

Several Ukrainian government sites were the target of a cyber attack on Friday, which took place in the wake of high tensions between Kiev and Moscow, which have been accused of invading its Ukrainian neighbor. The AFP noted that the sites of many government agencies, including foreign affairs and emergency services, were inaccessible during the day.

Before the Foreign Ministry website could be made inaccessible, cyber-attackers posted threatening messages on its homepage in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish. Read the AFP reporter, “Ukrainians, be prepared for fear and misery. All your personal data has been uploaded to the Internet.”

A large computer attack aimed at a strategic Ukrainian infrastructure to destabilize the authorities is one of the scenes cited as a precursor to a classic military attack. Ukraine has been the target of multiple cyber attacks on Russia in recent years, especially in 2017 against a number of important infrastructure and in 2015 against its power network.

