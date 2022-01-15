Celine Dion canceled the end of her North American tour

Celine Dion announced on social media on Saturday that she was forced to cancel the last dates of her North American tour due to health reasons.
“I hope to be ready to go back on stage now, but I still have to be patient and follow my doctors’ recommendations. […] I will be very happy when I am healthy again, the epidemic is behind us and I will be back on stage, ”he wrote in a statement.
The singer explains that it takes longer for her to heal than she expected. He was treated for severe and persistent muscle cramps. Thus he could not go on stage and perform.
In recent years Covid-19 has been forced to postpone his performances by Celine Dion for epidemic and health reasons.
The canceled shows were originally scheduled to take place in the United States and Western Canada.
Before the outbreak in March 2020, Celine Dion presented her “Courage” show 52 times. For now, scheduled events are being held in Europe from May 25, 2022.
Canceled shows
March 9, 2022 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11 March, 2022Salt Lake City, UT – Living Smart Home Arena
March 14, 2022 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life CenterTM
March 17, 2022 Saskatoon, S.K. – Saskatoon Center
20 March, 2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
March 21, 2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
March 24, 2022 Portland, OR – Fashion Center
March 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
March 28, 2022 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
March 29, 2022 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 1, 2022 San Francisco, CA – Chassis center
April 3, 2022 Auckland, CA. – Auckland Stadium
April 5, 2022 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Stadium
April 8, 2022 Glendale, AZ – Crazy River Arena
April 10, 2022 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
April 14, 2022 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
April 15, 2022 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
April 20, 2022 Pittsburgh, BA – PPG Paints Stadium
April 22, 2022 Washington DC – Capitol One Stadium