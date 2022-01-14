Home World Wyland, a German EU politician, redesigned his office

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
In his workplace, windows can be painted and doors can be opened electronically: now the Vice President of the European Parliament, Rainer Wyland, must hear harsh criticism.

Reiner Wyland (CDU), vice president of the European Parliament, has been criticized for spending too much to change his office. According to “Spiegel”, Wieland converted his workplace for almost 630,000 euros. This magazine represents the perspective of the parliamentary administration. The modernization is said to have taken place as part of what is known as the “Idea Laboratory” where new office technology is to be tested.

Among other things, the windows in Wieland’s office can be opened and closed at the touch of a button, window panes can be painted and doors can be locked electronically. It is estimated that setting up a room for online conferences will cost around 5 135,000. About 0 490,000 was paid for the equipment, including 50,000 50,000 for demolition and replacement work.

“Lost traction”

Daniel Freund, responsible correspondent for the Green MEP and Budget Control Committee, criticized the restructuring process: “Apparently someone has lost his grip on reality.” There is no specific cost estimate for the plan and the amount could not be reported to European taxpayers.

Wayland has been a member of the European Parliament since 1997 and has been a Member of Parliament since 2009. Since then, he has been responsible not only for the budget of Parliament, but also for its buildings and infrastructure.

Wieland, on the other hand, favored higher spending: “It’s not about personal comfort, it’s about modern and efficient office technology, and then it’s provided to all MPs.”

