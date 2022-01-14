What animals should be seen in Australia?

Australian mammals

Among the iconic animals of the island-continent, we find Cola, தி Kangaroo, Kwoka or The Wombat. In total, there are more than 140 marsupial species in Australia.

There are also local carnivores. Australia’s largest dingo is a wild dog found everywhere except Tasmania.

In contrast, only a small prey can be found in Tasmania, which has become very rare: Tasmanian devil.

Monotreams should not be missed either. These are … laying mammals. This is especially the caseornithorynque, A semi-aquatic native mammal, recognizable by its duck-like beak. Or Echidna, a small hedgehog-like animal with a long beak.

Marine mammals are also abundant Whales, தி Dolphins, தி Sharks, தி Seals and sea lions, Where Dugongs.

Birds of Australia

More than 800 bird species have settled on the island-continent. Among them, about 55 species of parrots, with spectacular feathers.

Other spectacular species, the emu, a bird up to 2 m tall, capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour, but cannot fly. Or cassowary, capable of reaching a height of 1.80 m and is considered the most endangered bird in the world. Equipped with sharp nails, it can become very aggressive if it feels threatened.

200 species of seabirds are found along the coast. Among them, pelicans and Penguins.

Reptile of Australia

Australia is also named Snakes Poisonous. Here we find 21 of the 25 deadliest species in the world. Among them, the brown snake, the tiger snake or the desert typhoon.

But the country is still home to strong reptiles: The Crocodiles, Especially saltwater crocodiles. These animals can be over 5 meters long and are as comfortable in fresh water as they are in seawater.

More to note, The Sea turtles. Six species can be found: the flatback tortoise, the green tortoise, the hawk tortoise, the leather tortoise, the lockerhead tortoise and the Olive Ridley tortoise.

Not to mention the many lizards.

Australian fish

Australia offers a unique ecosystem where more than 4,000 species of fish live. The Great Barrier Reef is a haven for many marine life. There are so many exotic fish out there like the famous clown fish … not to mention the sharks. Large white sharks, Tiger sharks and Bull sharks, Or whale sharks.

Australian spiders

There are several thousand species of spiders in Australia. Animals found … everywhere, including homes. Like snakes, many of them are particularly dangerous. This is especially the case mygale Australian Atrox Robustus (English, “Sydney Funnel-Web Spider”), red-backed black widow or black spider.

Some impressive events also occur when severe weather hits the country. To avoid drowning, type spiders Stifididae The silk threads are carried by the wind, creating wavesFlying spiders.

