A court in the United States has sentenced a former gorilla to life in prison FARC And many of its leaders have to pay $ 36 million For kidnapping Colombian politics for more than six years Ingrid Bettencourt, According to public prosecutors.

The sentence, handed down by Federal Court Judge Matthew Brann of Pennsylvania on January 4, was announced by prosecutors. FARC They owe $ 12 million in compensation to Lawrence Dello, the son of Botancourt, who filed the lawsuit in June 2018, and was a teenager when his mother was abducted.

To that 12 million are added the costs of lawyers, which brings the total More than $ 36 million, The law firm responsible for the indictment, the U.S. firm Scorcius Hollenbeck pointed out.

Delloy argued in his complaint FARC And their leaders have violated anti-terrorism law and his mother’s abduction has caused him significant stress.

“No money can replace the time lost by Lawrence Delloy without his mother or cure the trauma in his hands. FARC, We are proud that we were able to achieve some kind of justice, ”said Robert Levy, a lawyer for Scourincy Hollenbeck.

The case may be brought before a US judge Delloye Citizen of the United States, born 1988 in San Bernardino, California.

“The FARC And its members were hurt by the plaintiff’s separation from his mother, and he was devastated not to know if his mother was dead or alive, or if he would be reunited with her, “Deloy alleged in the complaint.

The judge points to Vin’s 15 leaders in his sentence FARC The accused, Juan Jose Martinez Vega, was the only one to respond to the charges, while the rest had not appeared in court for the past three and a half years.

Ingrid Bettencourt, now 61, was abducted in February 2002 while traveling to the south of the country as part of his presidential campaign. Colombia Regulated by FARC.

In July 2008, he was released from prison, along with 14 other hostages FARC, By Colombian soldiers posing as aid workers for an international humanitarian organization.

With information from EFE