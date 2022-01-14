Home Economy The Supreme Court blocks the obligation to vaccinate companies, which is a setback for Biden

The Supreme Court blocks the obligation to vaccinate companies, which is a setback for Biden

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
The Supreme Court blocks the obligation to vaccinate companies, which is a setback for Biden

Published:

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by President Biden seeking action by employees of large companies to vaccinate against Covit-19 or to carry out routine tests. The judges considered the move inappropriate in the lives of many Americans.

With our correspondent in Miami, David Thompson

The White House wanted to impose the vaccine on 84 million employees at the company, which has more than 100 employees. You will not be able to work until you carry out the Govt test every week at your own expense.

In the land of individual freedom, The move was announced in September Joe Biden was immediately denounced by elected Republicans as a tyrant and fought in court.

The Supreme Court took the matter as a matter of urgency and only three of its nine members, the Progressive Judges, voted in favor, with six of its six Conservative judges blocking the decision.

This duty encourages the Supreme Court of the United States in its judgment, “ Not the daily activity of the federal power, but the intrusion into the lives and health of a large number of employees .

Nevertheless, two Conservative judges voted with their progressive colleagues to review the vaccination obligation for health sector workers who benefit from federal funding.

Another humiliating political setback for Joe Biden, he immediately told himself. “ Disappointment “Court overturns this decision” General knowledge that can save lives .

Read more: Electoral Reform in the United States, Democratic Senator Opposition

See also  The Just-In-Time supply chain principle has conquered the environment — but has it gone as well much?

You May Also Like

Covid 19. Do I need a fourth dose in France?

Covid 19. Do I need a fourth dose in France?

In El Salvador, the phones of at least 35 journalists were spied on

In El Salvador, the phones of at least 35 journalists were spied on

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: CIBC selects nCino site to provide enhanced customer experience to small business bank customers

JONQUIRES / JF Auto, expert on classic American cars and hot-rods

JONQUIRES / JF Auto, expert on classic American cars and hot-rods

2021 Backwards: Amazon will create more than 500 jobs on Coteau-du-Lac

2021 Backwards: Amazon will create more than 500 jobs on Coteau-du-Lac

"Africa enters Chinese strategy of encircling north-south"

“Africa enters Chinese strategy of encircling north-south”

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *