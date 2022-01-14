Home Sports The NBA invalidates the Kings Trashtack, what a shame

The NBA invalidates the Kings Trashtack, what a shame

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
La NBA invalide le trashtalk des Kings, quelle honte

We understand that many fans regret that the NBA becomes too “soft” when making decisions like the league: Invited to order The Sacramento Kings banned one of their opponents from sending the sound of “Gold as Ice” when chained missed shots.

The Golden Center DJ exploded with the arrival of the Los Angeles Lakers. With each defeat of Russell Westbrook he was able to multiply the trick, and that evening he was once again completely out.

Russell Westbrook Kings joked: “It’s funny”

Trashtalk succeeded in the web and even the unhappy leader admitted at a press conference that it was funny, while gently punishing the kings and those who had lost their past.

In short, a little spice that does no harm. The Los Angeles and Sacramento teams shared fierce competition in the early 2000s (because). It’s all part of the folk tale, and it’s a shame the NBA refuses to play it.

See also  Laurent Dverney-Dortiff easily lifts 4 435 as he prepares to return to the NFL

You May Also Like

Catherine Rich GM in the NFL?

Catherine Rich GM in the NFL?

2022 will be an important season for Andrew Benedict

2022 will be an important season for Andrew Benedict

RJ Barrett, Harden : Les 5 performances marquantes de la nuit en NBA

5 Best Night Performances in the NBA

Rachel Balkovek wants to become MLB general manager

Rachel Balkovek wants to become MLB general manager

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, a admis avoir voulu recruter un joueur l'an dernier, en vain

“LeBron told me I was the basketball king in my area”

Michael Jordan got a chance to play in the MLB in 1994 from athletics.

Michael Jordan got a chance to play in the MLB in 1994 from athletics.

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *