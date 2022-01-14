Ten films in competition to scare visitors to the festival in Gérardmer

Ghost Villages, Supernatural Children, Evil Rituals … The 29th Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival, which returns to theaters on January 26, announced the ten films in the competition on Thursday.

The jury is chaired by actress, director and producer Julie Guyd. Brandon Cronenberg, the son of David Cronenberg, who won the Grand Prix for “Possessor” last year, is followed by six directors and four female directors. The previous version had to be run online due to health crisis.

This year, the festival, which is highly acclaimed by genre cinema fans, is set to reunite with dark rooms from January 26th to 30th. The competition will be a European competition with two American films and one Taiwanese film.

Spaniard Paco Plaza, named after the horror trilogy at the official competition[Rec]Around the journey of a young Spanish model and her grandmother who wants to enter the Parisian fashion world, “La Abula” will present.

Eskil Vogt will present “The Innocents”, a film about children with supernatural powers. This Norwegian is known as Joachim Trier’s best partner because he co – scripted his films and, finally, the theatrical comedy “Julie (in 12 episodes)”, one of the emotions of the last Cannes festival.

American Sean Ellis (“Cashback”) presents “Aid for Silver” filmed in France, exploring a village plagued by 19th-century curses.

French director Arnaud Mulherby runs with “Okre”, which imagines the mysterious events surrounding the arrival of a teacher and his son in a village in Morvan, starring actress Ana Girard.

Jury member Bertrand Montego and Brix Louis-Tello will screen “After Blue (Paradise Sale)” outside the competition with “Les Carsons Savages” in 2018, but the documentary about the late director Joe D’Amato will also be screened. Known as the “King of Italian Pornography” in 1999, but he worked with Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard or Franco Jeffrey.