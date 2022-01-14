Temperature recorded in Australia: 50.7 C

The Meteorological Agency reported that on Thursday (January 13) mercury reached a temperature of 50.7 degrees Celsius in a remote city in Western Australia. The Australian Climate Council has warned that such temperatures could become normal due to global warming.

“New West Australia equals heat record and national temperature record equals!”, The State Meteorological Bureau announced on Twitter. Beach city“Onslow reached an all-time high of 50.7C, a Western Australian record and the hottest temperature on record in Australia for 62 years.”. On January 2, 1960, a temperature of 50.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Utnadata Airport in South Australia, according to the Bureau’s website.

Martin Rice, director of the Climate Council, said the achievement was part of a longer-term trend of global warming driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas. According to him, this extreme temperature already exists “Deadly Disasters” In Australia. “Heat waves silently cause deaths in Australia, causing more deaths than other extreme weather events. “, He declared.

Australia has experienced an Australian summer marked by massive wildfires in the west and deadly floods off its east coast. According to Martin Rice, these record temperatures will become commonplace without reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “AD Sydney and Melbourne, 2030 will have 50 degree summer days., He estimated.