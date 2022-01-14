Séverine Raimond, the first female coach to compete in the prestigious Trotting Race

Her name is Séverine Raimond and she will go down in equestrian history on January 30, 2022 in Vincennes, becoming the first French woman to train a Brix de American qualified horse. A dedication to this Cheron who fell so young in the horse world. With Galius, he will participate in the event with his athleticism and ambition to face the challenge.

The good news came at the end of December 2021. That day, in Vincennes, Norman Glopper Gallius defeated Briggs Denner de Bonn to qualify for the Briggs de Americ. A dedication to 45-year-old Norman Severin Raymond, the first French coach to take part in the World Trotting Championships. This is not a culmination of a phase of this ajeron established on his stud farm at Hodot-en-az near Beauvoir-en-Az in Calvados.

A Prix d’Amerique cannot be denied. The horse is in good condition and we always want to protect it and not run too much. Prix ​​d’Amérique is still high and of course Galius is not yet mature. Severine Raymond Galius coach

<span>_</span>

Séverine Raimond acknowledges: “There is a lot of work to be done to achieve this level of performance, a lot of people working and not having the opportunity to participate in this prestigious event, For the horse, it’s a kind of recognition and it’s good for a stallion’s life. “

Next January 30, at the Vincent Racecourse, Galius, driven by Yoann Lebourgeois, will set out with the ambition to perform better, and another Norman horse may not be in a good position to win after Crack Face Time Bourbon.

Norman Champion Face Time has won the last two editions of the Bourbon Brix de America.

⁇

© LUCIE WEEGER / MAXPPP

We are very excited, the horse is fine but there are still three weeks to race. Until then let’s make sure everything goes well. We compete with the ambition to do better. It seems difficult to win, but it is possible to finish within the first five places. Severine Raymond Galius coach

Séverine Raimond says it openly that being the first female coach to take part in the Brix d’Amerique was not a bar for her. She states that she is not the first woman in history, that she had a Scandinavian before her, and that if she were the first French woman, she would not focus on it. Being a woman in racing has never been a problem for her. The daughter of a coach, Séverine Raimond fell into the pot of competition at a very young age, starting at horse events at the age of 16 before moving on to adolescence. As a jockey, he won 200 amateur and professional races before leaving control of Salki a few years ago. For many years, he played the dual role of driver and coach.

I have never had a problem in the racing world and I have never had sexual comments about myself and it goes well. When I was a driver, I was also a trainer for my horses, a profession I knew very well. With this participation in Prix d’Amérique, I’m in Cloud Nine, I can tell myself it’s not possible, it will only happen to others, but it’s true, we will be with Galius, it’s a great satisfaction. Severine Raymond Coach

Between the meeting in Vincennes on January 30, Kalius will take part in the final race before resting quietly in his Haraz de Hodot-en-Azil.