MLB’s collective bargaining agreement has upset players

In an attempt to accept the terms of a new collective agreement, we learned a few days ago that MLB was going to file an offer to the players.

As expected, MLB’s first strike has begun – ridiculous. We suspected it, but it’s official: the players did not like what they saw.

Baseball Labor Renewal: No Contract. Today is not going to be one. MLB put forward a plan. There was no positive reaction among the players. Few on both sides expected that to be the case. The question is how quickly the MLPPA counters. Spring training that starts on time is risky. – Jeff Passan (JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

Obviously, we knew it would happen, and there was no speed towards signing. There will be some more time.

Why? Because large files need to be negotiated. We are not talking about the Universal Choice Hitter that appears to have been acquired at this point.

According to Jeff Basson, one of the ideas proposed today is to offer a draft selection to clubs that do not handle the service time of big opportunities and to impose a different lottery on the draft.

We expect players to respond quickly, which is not too far behind and avoid defeat in games.

It is important to understand this: Bargaining is not linear. Sometimes it’s big proposals. Others will increase. The union will oppose – perhaps soon. This is a long process. Significant improvement before March 1, when games are threatened, may be low. – Jeff Passan (JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

Among the problems that go * relatively well * is the process of raising the minimum wage. Players want to widen the gap between the rich and the “less fortunate” in the MLB and employers have provided an opportunity to do so.

We are far from lips, but do not seem to contradict the MLB concept.

And each AP_SportsWhen the owners proposed plots, the players demanded a minimum wage of $ 775k MLB:

Minimum $ 600k for players with 1 year of service

$ 650k for 1+ players

$ 700k for 2+ players

So it looks like there is speed to raise the minimum – Ben Nicholson-Smith (bnicholsonsmith) January 13, 2022

In fact, it was the luxury tax payroll that deceived the players. MLBPA does not see employers making any incentives to raise luxury taxes or share revenue.

Again, the minimum wage file is at the center of negotiations.

The players’ association is disappointed that there is no change from where the MLB was in the luxury tax (limits or penalties), free agency or revenue sharing. They want to see a bigger increase in the minimum player salary than what the MLB offers. A’s said dudes are far away. – John Heyman (JonHeyman) January 13, 2022

Reducing when a guy becomes a free agent is not in MLB’s immediate plans. Players want to serve six to five years based on autonomy, but employers do not want to.

So yes, there is still a long way to go. At least everyone is at the negotiating table.