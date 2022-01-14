Have you applied ..? Clark works at the Indian Meteorological Institute

Indian Meteorological Department has announced vacancies for UPPER DIVISION CLERK posts. Applications are welcome from those who are eligible and interested.

Ad number. IIA / 15/02/2021 Date: 25.11.2021.

Management: Indian Institute of Meteorology (IIAP)

Job: Top section clerk

Vacancy: 05

Salary: Rs.25,500 – 81,100 per month

Eligibility: Must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in any field such as Arts, Science, Commerce. Must have 3 years work experience.

Read also | More than 2000 teaching positions at the Military Public School

Age Limit: Must be under 30 years of age.

Selection Method: Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or skill test.

How to apply: Apply online at https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/

Last date to apply online: 17.01.2022

Find out more details and get the application form https://www.iiap.res.in/ Or file: /// C: /Users/DOTCOM/Downloads/Advt_UDC_2021.pdf Click on the link to find out.

Read also | Opportunity is for you … Job in Civil and Electrical Engineer with a salary of Rs. 34,800