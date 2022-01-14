Home Science Have you applied ..? Clark works at the Indian Meteorological Institute

Have you applied ..? Clark works at the Indian Meteorological Institute

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
clerk

Indian Meteorological Department has announced vacancies for UPPER DIVISION CLERK posts. Applications are welcome from those who are eligible and interested.

Ad number. IIA / 15/02/2021 Date: 25.11.2021.

Management: Indian Institute of Meteorology (IIAP)

Job: Top section clerk

Vacancy: 05

Salary: Rs.25,500 – 81,100 per month

Eligibility: Must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in any field such as Arts, Science, Commerce. Must have 3 years work experience.

Read also | More than 2000 teaching positions at the Military Public School

Age Limit: Must be under 30 years of age.

Selection Method: Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or skill test.

How to apply: Apply online at https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/

Last date to apply online: 17.01.2022

Find out more details and get the application form https://www.iiap.res.in/ Or file: /// C: /Users/DOTCOM/Downloads/Advt_UDC_2021.pdf Click on the link to find out.

Read also | Opportunity is for you … Job in Civil and Electrical Engineer with a salary of Rs. 34,800

See also  4th wave: These sectors where the rate of occurrence is increasing very rapidly

You May Also Like

Potato-shaped planet: New planet: Potato-like planet discovered in space, scientists shock - Scientific news: Astronomers have discovered the potato or rugby ball-shaped planet, one of the most unusual shapes ever seen.

Potato-shaped planet: New planet: Potato-like planet discovered in space, scientists shock – Scientific news: Astronomers have discovered the potato or rugby ball-shaped planet, one of the most unusual shapes ever seen.

Ultraram technology combines working memory and storage

Ultraram technology combines working memory and storage

Ultraram technology combines working memory and storage

Ultraram technology combines working memory and storage

French researchers begin work at the Academic Vernadsky Center / GORDON

French researchers begin work at the Academic Vernadsky Center / GORDON

The European satellite is in trouble in orbit

The European satellite is in trouble in orbit

Mysterious dusty object orbiting a star has been discovered in space

Mysterious dusty object orbiting a star has been discovered in space

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *