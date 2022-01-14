Home Top News Google buys London offices for $ 1 billion

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
One billion dollars or approximately 874.5 million euros. This Friday, January 14th, we learned that this is a huge amount of money that Google has invested in becoming the owner of an office complex in central London.

It is in the famous district of Kings Cross that the American company has specifically bought and settled the place where it was the lessee. But considering its expansion, Google has invested in a vast campus of 90,000 square meters.

“Google will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 employees on its sites in the UK, including the new King’s Cross program,” the Alphabet Group’s subsidiary said in a statement. The channel employs about 6,400 people for the new technology giant, of which nearly 700 were hired last year.

Buying a registered real estate can be a daunting task Telecommunication is essential And more, even within this group. But the company responded that the UK project was “a testament to Google’s continued trust in the office as a place to collaborate and communicate in person.” The complex consists of three buildings around a public square. It was designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano (already the author of the famous Center Pompeo in Paris).

Investment welcomed by the British Government

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google & Alphabet Group, announced the news on Twitter, underlining his desire to create a “more flexible future workplace”.

The investment announced on Friday is “a significant confidence vote in the UK as a leading technology hub” and “proof that it is one of the most attractive places in the world to grow their businesses.” British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the gathering. Twitter.

