Any Xiaomi smartphone apps use more mobile data

Jan 14, 2022 0 Comments
When there is no Wi-Fi nearby, many smartphone owners use mobile internet. As a result, personal applications use traffic mercilessly. Using the integrated toolbox in MIUI, you can determine “kilobytes of malicious individuals”.

You should start by visiting the Network Test area (demonstrating online data consumption using connection speed). Access to the specified menu is obtained according to the following algorithm:

  1. Settings> SIM Cards> More Settings.
  2. Mobile Network Connection Management> Mobile Network Detection.

All the apps from your Xiaomi / Redmi / POCO are collected here and the amount of data they use is specified. If you want to clarify which programs consumed the most traffic during the day, you should do the following:

  • Settings> Connection and Sharing> Data Application.

You can set a consumption limit for specific applications at any time. The instructions for this are given below. This Articles.

