The White Lotus, Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot ... Everything We Already Know

Will be back soon with season 2 of last summer’s inevitable series “The White Lotus”. Official announcements, inaccuracies, predictions and rumors, we know about him. Beware, spoilers!

Mike White’s creation began on HBO Max last July, and The White Lotus captivated its audience with its story centered on cross portraits of several wealthy people who came to spend their holidays at a luxury hotel in Hawaii, known as OCS in France. , The employees of the establishment – especially its manager (emulated by the extraordinary Murray Bartlett) – are losing patience.

The success of the limited mini-series pushed the American Channel to extend its experience with Season 2. However, it promises to be completely different.

What do we know about the plot?

In an interview with the US site EW.com, Mike White provided some clues about the plot by triggering this season 2, which will take place in a completely different place, as well as with the new protagonists. “I like it to be White Lotus: Kyoto or something like that. It’s fun because we’re exploring the clash of cultures with others,” he said after updating the series with HBO last August.

Who will be in the cast?

In all likelihood, no character will appear on screen from Season 1. With the exception of Jennifer Coolidge, the rumors are back announcing credits. In the same role? Or the hue of a different character? No official information is currently being filtered.

However, there are some confirmations such as the presence of Michael Imperioli in the cast. The actor best known for his role in The Sopranos plays Dominic de Grosso, who travels with his father and his son, who recently graduated from university. A recruitment that inspired the actor on Instagram. “Mike White and his team are very excited to join,” he posted (noted by Jennifer Coolidge).

Aubrey Plaza (Legion) is also proud to be the Harbor Spiller on vacation with her husband and friends.

When will it be released?

No broadcast date for Season 2 has been announced by the US channel HBO. Not even about releasing in production.