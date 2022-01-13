Rachel Balkovek wants to become MLB general manager

Last Sunday, the Yankees made professional baseball history by appointing the first female manager in the Minor Leagues. However, this pioneer, Rachel Balkov, did not want to stop there.

Having worked as a batting coach for two years, his long-term goal is to become general manager at MLB before being promoted.

She has ambition and it is perfect.

Rachel Palkovic said one of her long-term goals is to become general manager of the Major League. – Brian Hoch (BryanHoch) January 12, 2022

MLB has been around since 1869. That was 153 years ago. During this period, no woman before Kim Eng was a manager or GM in the Majors. Nevertheless, there may be a few who have the ability to accept such roles.

Balkovek, 34, knows he can withstand change. Whether she likes it or not, she embodies the gradual wave of feminism in the professional sports world – in the office, on the bench or in the media.

In an interview, he noticed that people may be curious about himself, but that’s perfectly normal: who’s not going to turn his head when standards change?

Although what she does is not a baseball role model, she feels out of place. A native of Nebraska, he learned Spanish and for this reason deserves the respect of many Spanish-speaking players.

Rachel Balkovவெk learned Spanish in her own time in order to communicate more effectively with the players. In his hiring: “Now the players are texting me congratulations. I don’t need others to understand that.” pic.twitter.com/qAXZyTMEpM – Yankees videos (snyyankees) January 12, 2022

“The players I work with, whether they like me or not, whether I like what they say or not, I feel they value me. At the very least, I’m passionate, hardworking, and they know what I’m talking about. Whether they like what I say is a different story, but all coaches live the same way. “ – Rachel Balkovek

In ten years of life, the new manager must have passed thousands of players. Has she experienced any negative events since she was a woman? “Very few, they are worth noting,” she replies.

Rachel Palkovic is clear: she does not need outside approval. She focuses on the Yankees organization and is satisfied with the support she is being given.

That calmness, that balance, all the elements that focus on the important things should take her a long way. Yes, that is a prediction.