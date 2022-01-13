Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: CIBC selects nCino site to provide enhanced customer experience to small business bank customers

CIBC selects the nCino site to provide a enhanced customer experience for small business bank customers

Toronto, January 12 2021 –nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions in the global financial services sector, was today selected by CIBC, one of Canada’s Big Six Banks. nCino Banking Operating System To provide a modern, flexible and scalable platform for its SME Banking team to enhance the Canadian business customer experience.

With the nCino solution, CIBC can enhance the customer and employee experience by facilitating the customer and staff experience through computerization and automation of customer travel.

“Financial institutions must accept the challenge of revising and adapting the experience to suit their customers. We are confident that the nCino platform will enable CIBC to better meet the needs of its commercial banking clients while at the same time providing its employees with the latest technological experience,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “We are pleased to partner with CIBC and want to be a part of modernizing the banking experience for Canadian business owners. ”

“In line with our commitment to achieving the business owners’ ambitions, our investments in computerization and modernization of the customer experience will further enhance the value we place on our business customers, ”said David Looty, Senior Vice President, Small Business. Banking Services, CIBC.

