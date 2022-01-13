Australia and Switzerland are strengthening their ties

Tourist places in and around Ayur Rock The adivasis consider it a sacred mountain. Keystone / Lucas Koch



Despite being about 17,000 kilometers away, Australia and Switzerland are closer than many realize. Today, the two countries are getting closer, with a new embassy in Bern and a visa designed specifically for young geologists.

Ignacio Casis, Swiss Foreign Minister and President of the Confederation, tells the story of a young Swiss scholar who was about to receive the Nobel Prize. The young man wrote 50 application letters before being finally admitted to the Australian National University (ANU). It was in Canberra, the capital of Australia, that Rolf Gingerbread finally got his research status in the field of immunology.

The young Swiss shared a lab with his Australian colleague Peter Doherty. Remaining History: Two researchers have discovered how the immune system identifies cells infected with the virus. “They published their research results in 1973. In 1996, they received the Nobel Prize,” Ignacio Casis underlines.

The Minister of External Affairs speaks passionately about this. Through training a doctor, when he was a young student in Zurich he had the “unique opportunity” to notice that Rolf Gingernagal was at work: “he was my teacher”.

Ticino’s Federal Councilor recently explained the close friendship based on personal relations between Australia and Switzerland with this event, during the 60th anniversary of its establishment. Diplomatic relationsExternal link Between the two countries.

About 26,000 live on the Swiss continent, i.e. 7e The world’s largest immigrant community and 3e Most important outside of Europe. The year before Australia’s borders were closed to tourists due to Covit-19, 43,100 Swiss equator “Land Down Under” visited.

Swiss traces in grape cultivation

Is part of Switzerland StoryExternal link Already Australia since 1777. That year, January 27, John Webber – actually Johann Weber – became the first Swiss to set foot on Australian soil on the island of Brunei off the coast of Tasmania. This son of Bernice, who emigrated to London, was the painter of the third voyage to the South Seas by British explorer James Cook. After the colonization of the Red Continent by British criminals and immigrants in 1788, Swiss immigrants traveled to this mysterious part of the world on the other side.

The first wave of Swiss immigration began after Charles Joseph La Trope was appointed Victoria’s overseer and later lieutenant governor in Melbourne. He married Sophie de Montmol, a New Settler who came with him to Australia. Thanks to these contacts, winemakers from the Neuchâtel and Pays des Trois-Lacs Bernese began to settle. Famous names such as de Puri, de Costella, Lபban and de Muran have helped to produce some of Australia’s best and most popular wines.

Among the 19 gold hunte This century attracted thousands of Swiss gold miners, especially from Ticino.

Later, mainly German-speaking Swiss artisans sought good fortune there. Even today, young Swiss-trained artisans can quickly celebrate business success in their pocket.

Swiss Investments

In 1855, Switzerland opened an embassy in Sydney, and a year later in Melbourne. Diplomatic relations between the two countries officially began in 1961 with the opening of the Australian Embassy in Switzerland. Since then, the two countries have signed a series of agreements aimed at promoting political exchanges. EconomicExternal link And cultural.

According to the Australian Department Foreign AffairsExternal link“Economic relations with Switzerland are particularly thriving on scientific research and development, trade and mutual investment.” In 2019, the mutual trade volume with Switzerland was CHF 3.5 billion. Switzerland exported 2.32 billion francs worth of goods to Australia, mainly pharmaceuticals, watches, aircraft and spare parts and other pharmaceutical products.

Australia’s major exports to Switzerland are gold, pharmaceuticals, meat (excluding beef) as well as silver and platinum. “Switzerland is a valuable investment partner for Australia,” the ministry said. In 2019, the share of Swiss investments in Australia was 37.2 billion francs, according to the Australian Ministry. Swiss investments in Australia focus on the pharmaceutical, medical technology and services, banking and insurance sectors.

According to the Swiss-Australian Chamber of Commerce SwissExternal link 10th place in Sydney, Switzerlande The largest source of foreign investment in Australia. Glencore Mining Group, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Nestle and financial services providers Credit Suisse, Zurich and UPS are some of the best Swiss companies represented on the continent. Leading Australian companies in Switzerland are Sonic Healthcare, Macquarie Group and CSL Biopharmaceutical Group.

Back to Bern

Australia has twice strengthened its relationship with Switzerland in recent months. On the one hand, Canberra has announced its intention to reopen the embassy in Bern after 30 years. As Swiss Ambassador to Australia Pedro Zwahlen told swissinfo.ch, “This decision recognizes Switzerland’s importance in the global diplomatic network. It also strengthens the structure of bilateral relations and enhances Switzerland’s perception in Australia.

Another step was taken with the Australian government’s decision to allow young Swiss to work in Australia in the future with a so-called “work and vacation” visa so that they can earn the money needed for travel. Switzerland is on par with the 44 countries that Australia has offered this concession to over the years.

Travel and work

“If young people have the opportunity to live, learn a language and work once in another country, they will gain a lot of life and work experience, which will only be useful for their future professional activities. In Switzerland,” he pleads. Pedro Zwahlen. Then, “Of course there is the human dimension. Friendships formed at this age will mark you for a lifetime so that you can contribute to cooperation in many fields between Switzerland and Australia. So this is a project where everyone is successful.”

>>> Becoming an Australian, a statement aired on the Continental Chance Visa (RTS) in 1968 (39 min.):