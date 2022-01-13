2022 will be an important season for Andrew Benedict

At the end of the 2022 season, Andrew Benindendi will be a free agent, eligible for the jury. According to Matt Schwartz, the outfielder will make about $ 9.3 million official.

But which path will Benintendi take?

Will he be a member of the Royals at the end of the season? Will he go somewhere else?

It all depends on its 2022 season.

If he has another season like 2020, he is unlikely to attract much interest throughout the MLB. On the other hand, if he has a season like 2018, the Royals will do anything to retain him.

Of the four full seasons in the circuit, Benintendi had three solid seasons, where he maintained an EFWAR of 2.0 and above.

In his first season in Kansas City, he released figures similar to his 2019 season. In 134 games, he maintained a .276 batting average, hitting 17 home runs (in the largest park) and stealing eight goals. .

He is a complete player, but his main drawback is his instability. Will the Royals still win if he wins? They were successful in 2021, but 2022 may be different. Why?

The causes are called Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Prato. Both prospects are at risk of starting their careers at the big club this year and even if they are an infielder it could have an impact on the penalty.

Atalberto Montesi, Nicki Lopez, Carlos Santana, Hunter Dosier and Wit Merryfield will all have to fight with the youth for their place in the infield. The losers in this internal competition will end up on the bench, substitute or outfield.