WhatsApp: Trick to write messages with reverse text on Android and iPhone | Training | Applications | Fonts | Courier service | Social Networks | Technology

Yes OK Share It is constantly updated with new features Android Y IPhone To enhance the user experience, there are many additional functions that can only be accessed through them Tricks.

There is potential among them Write messages with letters backwards You can share them in any chat on the platform. Want to know how to do it? Next, we explain all the details.

How to write messages backwards on WhatsApp?

To achieve this objective, we are going to seek the application Fonts, Which is available for free download through official stores Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (IPhone).

Fonts application provides access to a large set of fonts and icons. Photo: Republic

It’s about one Virtual keyboard Contains a variety of fonts, symbols, kamojis and more that can be transformed into a single word or sentence. There is evidence in this package Upside down, Which makes it possible to write letters backwards.

To use it, you must first set the app as your default keyboard. Then navigate Share, Open the question dialog and select the text box to write something.

Click on the font Upside down, You can write the message as usual and press the send button. Ready! The text will be upside down. To return to your regular keyboard at any time, hold down the space bar and select it from the list of options.

If you want to send this text style WhatsApp Internet, You can enter fliptext.org, A free web page where you can write anything and copy it in any chat.

Other WhatsApp Tricks

How about bold, italic and underlining in your chats?

Some users Share They know that the application allows you to make certain texts bold, italic, and underlined in order to highlight these messages.

It should be noted that this functionality is available to all users Share, Not only for Android, but also for the iPhone. If you want to know how to thicken, slope or underline, watch the following video.

WhatsApp: You can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike stickers, emojis Share They are small and pre-installed with instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a way to enlarge them and allow them to be used in your chats. Do you want to know?

This secret trick is available to all users, whether they have an Android or iPhone phone. If you want to try this to surprise your friends, just follow these simple steps: