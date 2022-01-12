Home World Sexual harassment: For the first time in state history, a Saudi court has decided to defame a criminal.

Jan 12, 2022 0 Comments
Offenders for sexual harassment face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 27,000.

Local media have reported that the court has ruled that for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, a person who was sexually harassed should be humiliated.

A criminal court in Medina has convicted Yasser Laroui of harassing a woman with obscene language.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined $ 1,330.

The Prevention of Torture Act was amended a year ago to allow the names of perpetrators and penalties against them to be published in local newspapers at their own expense.

