Sexual harassment: For the first time in state history, a Saudi court has decided to defame a criminal.

Offenders for sexual harassment face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 27,000.

Local media have reported that the court has ruled that for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, a person who was sexually harassed should be humiliated.

A criminal court in Medina has convicted Yasser Laroui of harassing a woman with obscene language.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined $ 1,330.

The Prevention of Torture Act was amended a year ago to allow the names of perpetrators and penalties against them to be published in local newspapers at their own expense.

It was left to the judges to determine whether the “severity of the crime and its impact on society” justified the action.

The amendment was welcomed by many in the Conservative Gulf Kingdom at the time, with one commentator calling it a “long overdue” amendment.

The law, which came into force in 2018, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 27,000 for sexual harassment.

Harassment during Hajj .. Women share their experiences

Repeat offenders face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $ 80,000.

Despite these legal measures, some Saudi women complain that the authorities have not yet taken adequate measures to prevent harassment.