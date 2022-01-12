Kovid: Novak Djokovic pleads guilty to “human error” for entering Australia

Jan. Posted 12, 2022, at 8:06 p.m.Updated January 12, 2022, at 8:07 AM

Novak Djokovic postpones. In a message posted on Instagram on Wednesday, The Number one in the world in tennis , Kovit has not been vaccinated and his team has provided additional information to Australian authorities, who are considering revoking his visa and deporting him.

The news comes as Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering revoking a player’s visa following a controversy over whether a medical exemption for two vaccinations is valid. Enter the Australian border – Presented by a Serbian tennis player upon his arrival in Melbourne.

“I want to emphasize that I have done my best to ensure the safety of all and that I adhere to the test duties,” said Novak Djokovic.

The 34-year-old argues that “we live in difficult times in the context of global epidemics and sometimes mistakes happen” and he is currently training for the first Australian Open since Monday.

Positive for Govt

According to the information he provided to Australian immigration officials, he was seen in public in Belgrade the day after December 16, when he tested positive. When he appeared in public on December 17, claiming that he had been the victim of “misinformation” which he considered “very hurtful” to his family, he explained that the results of the trial had not yet been obtained. Carried out the test the day before. .

After a negative antigen test on December 16, parallel to the PCR test, he attended a seal launch event and a meeting with young tennis players in Serbia the next day. Photos released by the Serbian Tennis Federation show Djokovic with the federation’s officials and about 20 young people, all without masks. Prior to this appointment, the player claims to have undergone a second antigenic test.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia last week to seek an exemption from the Kovit-19 vaccine due to a positive test on December 16. “I had no symptoms and felt well, and did not receive a positive PCR test until the end of this event,” he explains.

Meeting with the press from “L’Equipe”

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, acknowledges an “error of judgment” and then interviewed the asymptomatic patient, journalists from the French daily L’Equipe.

He also pleads guilty to “human error” for checking the wrong box on the entry form for Australia. The form was widely circulated by the Australian media and shows that the player checked the box stating that he had not traveled for 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia on January 5th. However, the player, during these two weeks, was in Serbia and then in Spain. Djokovic wrote on Instagram that the report was “submitted by my team on my behalf”.