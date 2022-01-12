Coaches have discovered that a black hole swallowed a star decades ago

The students, Kinevra Zakagnini and Jackson Code, worked with Ravi from 2018 to 2019, and by comparing radio observations over several years, they found that an object J1533 + 2727 was much brighter in the mid-1990s, but that it had diminished considerably. 2017.

As detectives found new clues in the old case, they searched the archives of the NRAO’s Green Bank 300-foot telescope and found that in 1986 and 1987 the object was still bright (the Green Bank telescope collapsed on each other in 1988). Since its peak in the mid-1980s, the brightness of the J1533 + 2727 has been reduced 500-fold.

Taken together, including the VLA’s new observations, the researchers believe the new TDE occurred when a giant black hole in the center of a galaxy 500 million light years away crushed a star and then ejected a jet. The speed of light.

This is called a relative jet, and there are three TDEs associated with such jets so far. However, they have been found in galaxies 10 times farther away.

“This is the first discovery of a relative TDE candidate in a relatively nearby universe, which shows that these radio TDEs may be more common than we previously thought,” Ravi said.