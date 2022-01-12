Home World China fines Seven-Eleven for “calling Taiwan an independent country” – Kikasin

China fines Seven-Eleven for “calling Taiwan an independent country” – Kikasin

Jan 12, 2022 0 Comments
China fines Seven-Eleven for "calling Taiwan an independent country" - Kikasin
Memo


By Mike Mozart

China’s Beijing municipal government has fined a Seven-Eleven local subsidiary 150,000 yuan (about 2.7 million yen) for considering Taiwan a “free country”.

Beijing 7-Eleven fined for calling Taiwan a country | Taiwan | Defender
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/07/beijing-fines-7-eleven-for-calling-taiwan-a-country


Taiwan is an inseparable part of China: FM responds to 7-Eleven using an incomplete Chinese map – Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202201/1245367.shtml

Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural ResourcesSeven-Eleven’s local subsidiary shows “Taiwan was considered an independent state”, “the Senkaku Islands are not described as Uotsuri Island”, and “Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Tibet’s Line of Control”. Website. He was fined 150,000 yuan on December 21, 2021 for reasons such as “misrepresentation”.

By Alastair Dunning

Wang Wenpin, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said: “Taiwan is part of China.One is ChinaI would like to reiterate that this is a globally recognized norm in the international community.

China follows companies that create different codes in their region, and in 2018, the clothing brand Cape-designed T-shirt said, “Even though the map of China is shown, there is no Taiwan. Net users criticize, Cape apologizes.Reached..In addition, cosmetics retailer MAC Cosmetics includes a map of Taiwan avoiding advertising mail.Criticized.


Copy the title and URL of this article

· Related article
Is the Chinese Communist Party’s claim that “our party brought prosperity and equality to China” true? What is the opinion of the expert? – GIGAZINE

Apple shows Russia forcing Crimea on Russian territory and maps-GIGAZINE

Problem with Chinese fishing boat collision in Senkaku Islands, original video leaked on YouTube –GIGAZINE

See also  Scientist discovers snakes and beetles on Mars - Science and IT

Countless Chinese fishing vessels “hidden location information” operating illegally off the coast of other countries – GIGAZINE

You May Also Like

aajtak

China has targeted India on the pretext of Sri Lanka and advised – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tlifw that a third country should avoid intervention between China.

Sexual harassment: For the first time in state history, a Saudi court has decided to defame a criminal.

Sexual harassment: For the first time in state history, a Saudi court has decided to defame a criminal.

There was a powerful earthquake off the coast of Cyprus, with no injuries

There was a powerful earthquake off the coast of Cyprus, with no injuries

Transplantation of a genetically modified pig's heart into the human body in the first operation

Transplantation of a genetically modified pig’s heart into the human body in the first operation

Al-Halfoussi opens his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic of Iraq

Al-Halfoussi opens his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic of Iraq

The media has reported that part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to the earthquake

The media has reported that part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to the earthquake

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *