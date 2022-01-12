China fines Seven-Eleven for “calling Taiwan an independent country” – Kikasin

January 12, 2022 07:00 Memo





By Mike Mozart

China’s Beijing municipal government has fined a Seven-Eleven local subsidiary 150,000 yuan (about 2.7 million yen) for considering Taiwan a “free country”.

Taiwan is an inseparable part of China: FM responds to 7-Eleven using an incomplete Chinese map – Global Times

Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural ResourcesSeven-Eleven’s local subsidiary shows “Taiwan was considered an independent state”, “the Senkaku Islands are not described as Uotsuri Island”, and “Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Tibet’s Line of Control”. Website. He was fined 150,000 yuan on December 21, 2021 for reasons such as “misrepresentation”.

Wang Wenpin, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said: “Taiwan is part of China.One is ChinaI would like to reiterate that this is a globally recognized norm in the international community.

China follows companies that create different codes in their region, and in 2018, the clothing brand Cape-designed T-shirt said, “Even though the map of China is shown, there is no Taiwan. Net users criticize, Cape apologizes.Reached..In addition, cosmetics retailer MAC Cosmetics includes a map of Taiwan avoiding advertising mail.Criticized.



